Watchdog releases damning report on Burnham care home

A damning report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has revealed people at a care home in Burnham were ‘not kept safe from abuse or neglect’ and ‘people at high risk of harm had sustained avoidable injuries’.

The report, published yesterday (Thursday), rated Lent Rise House care home in Coulson Way as ‘inadequate’ overall. It was found to be ‘inadequate’ in the ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ categories.

The care regulator made an unannounced inspection in December and has ‘imposed urgent conditions’.

It said ‘people’s medicines were not well managed’ and described a ‘negative workplace culture’.

Some incidents are subject to a criminal investigation and some registered nurses were referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)..

Detailed findings described how relatives of residents raised concerns about staff handling procedures and one person described one of the nurses as ‘horrible’.

Staff were unable to provide how many actual reports of abuse or neglect were known at the time of the inspection.

Residents described issues regarding access to money and relatives said they did not feel welcome.

One relative said: "Trying to communicate with the provider is a joke."

At the time of the inspection, there were 54 people living at the home.

Last month the Advertiser revealed that police were investigating four safeguarding referrals.

The CQC also banned the managers of Lent Rise House care home, The Fremantle Trust, from accepting any new residents without permission from the regulator.

Steve Flanagan, chief executive of The Fremantle Trust, said: "As soon as we identified operational issues at Lent Rise House we proactively engaged with the local authority and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“We promptly appointed a turnaround specialist with a wealth of clinical experience who is overseeing the implementation of a detailed action plan, created in agreement with the CQC. “This addresses the specific issues raised in the CQC inspection and focuses on the delivery of responsive, safe and person-centred care aligned with the Trust's values.

“We continue to liaise with partner organisations, employees, residents and their families to enable open and transparent conversations while the action plan is delivered."