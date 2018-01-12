Police investigating safeguarding referrals at Burnham care home

Police are investigating four safeguarding referrals at a care home in Burnham after an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC has banned the managers of Lent Rise House care home, The Fremantle Trust, from accepting any new residents without permission from the regulator.

Fremantle must also supply a weekly updated action plan for the home, in Coulson Way.

Lin Hazell (Con, Farnham Common and Burnham Beeches), Bucks County Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We can confirm that the CQC made an unannounced inspection visit to Lent Rise House care home in Burnham and have subsequently issued The Fremantle Trust with ‘An urgent notice to impose conditions’ letter.

"The council is working with the CQC and other agencies to support Fremantle, and we're pleased to say that Freemantle is being proactive in its responses.

"The Local Authority has a duty to take any safeguarding concerns very seriously; as such, we are closely monitoring the situation and have been carrying out assessments with residents to ensure that their safety and welfare needs are being met.

“We have written to residents and will continue to ensure that Fremantle keep them, their families and carers updated.

"A report detailing the inspection findings will be published by the CQC when the appeal period has expired (mid-January) — until then we are unable to discuss or comment on the report findings."

Steve Flanagan, chief executive of The Fremantle Trust, said: "As an organisation that is committed to providing high quality, person-centred care, we proactively identified a number of operational issues at Lent Rise House and took prompt action to advise the local authority and the CQC, as well as putting a hold on new admissions to the service.

“We are working closely with all partners to resolve the situation and residents and their families remain fully updated with our actions.

“We have also appointed a turnaround specialist with a wealth of clinical expertise to help facilitate the action plan as agreed with the CQC."

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police confirmed that the investigation for each referral is in its early stages.

Officers are reviewing evidence to determine if any criminal offences have been committed and are making sure that safeguarding measures and support for families is appropriate and effective.