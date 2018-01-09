Travellers set up unauthorised camp in Burnham Beeches

About 30 caravans and several other vehicles pitched up in Burnham Beeches, off Lord Mayors Drive, on Sunday.

A spokesman from the City of London Corporation, which manages the ancient woodland, said: “We are in contact with Thames Valley Police and the bailiffs to remove caravans from the site as quickly as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police added: “Thames Valley Police officers attended Burnham Beeches yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, following reports of vehicles causing an obstruction in the carriageway.

“Officers are engaging with people at an unauthorised encampment in a car park off Lord Mayors Drive and are currently liasing with the landowners and with our partner agencies including the local authority.”