Fine for fly-tipper despite 'good community act' claim

A 21-year-old man claimed in court that an intended ‘good community act’ ended up with him fly-tipping in a country lane.

Matthew David Evans, of St Peters Close, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 13 to an offence of depositing waste plasterboard illegally.

The Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire released details about the case on Monday.

It said the court heard that on Friday, July 7, a surveillance camera targeting fly-tipping at Allerds Road captured images of plasterboard being deposited from a car registered to Evans.

Evans explained that he had been taking waste to the household recycling centre at Crowpiece Lane, where he saw the plasterboard in the middle of the road and took it with his own waste with the intention of disposing of it as a good community act.

However he was informed that the site was unable to accept deposits of plasterboard and advised to take it to another site.

Evans told the court that he didn't have enough fuel or time to make the additional journey.

The magistrates fined Evans £192, told to pay £530 costs and £50 in clean-up compensation.

South Bucks Distrct Council cabinet member for Environment Luisa Sullivan (Cons, Iver), speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "In general, it's always best to check beforehand to ensure the centre accepts your materials prior to setting off on your journey - our new online Waste Wizard is the ideal way to do this."

Visit Waste Wizard at www.recycle4bucks.co.uk/wizard