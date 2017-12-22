New temporary accommodation proposed for Bath Road site

Plans for temporary housing at Bath Road Depot have been revealed by South Bucks District Council.

The development will offer 12 secure temporary one and two-bedroom self-contained units which will help the council provide temporary accommodation for individuals and families who are homeless and in priority need.

In addition, the provision of emergency accommodation in the district would avoid having to place families out of the area.

A planning application is due to be submitted towards the end of this month.

If permission is granted, work is expected to start in May and be completed by October next year.

Cllr Paul Kelly (Con, Burnham Church and Beeches), portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “As things stand now, the temporary accommodation we are able to provide is expensive and often not of the standard we want.

“Much as we try to avoid moving people out of district, there are times when this is unavoidable. So, in their time of greatest need, families are being removed from their support network, children have to relocate to new schools, make new friends and parents may risk losing jobs.

“Our proposals aim to provide decent temporary accommodation, give the most needy within our community a chance to get established and make better use of taxpayers’ money.”