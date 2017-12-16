Thousands turn out to see Burnham Christmas lights

Thousands of people turned out to see Christmas lights turned on and enjoy the fair in the village on Friday, December 8.

Young performers from Shining Star Productions turned the lights on before visitors enjoyed the fair and a parade with more than 130 young people, who broke out into a flashmob at one point.

The parade was led by Santa and included dancers, entertainers, brass, steel and swing bands, and lots of dressing up, plus almost 50 stalls.

The event was organised by Burnham Lions Club, together with the parish council.

Burnham Lions Club chairman Phillip Whittaker said: “I reckon there were more people than last year, more than 4,000. It was a really good evening.

“And the weather held, that was the main thing.”