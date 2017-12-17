Coffee and cupcakes morning raises £1,300 for Chatterbox

A coffee and cupcakes morning raised £1,300 for a group which helps children with Down’s syndrome to talk.

Chatterbox works with a specialist speech and language company called Symbol, which is specially trained to help children with Down’s syndrome.

The charity currently supports five children and the money raised will help pay for nearly a month’s worth of support where a therapist works in school with each child on a weekly basis. This allows the teaching assistant to observe what happens and continue the work in the classroom.

During the morning there was also a raffle and a silent auction with a number of prizes including having the head chef from Stoke Park visit the lucky winner’s house to cook for them.

Chatterbox treasurer Samantha Turner said: “We had about 50 people turn up. It’s the sixth time we’ve done this event and I’m really please with how it went.”