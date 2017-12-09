Play equipment in Stomp Road refurbished

Young people in the village have been out in force enjoying the improved play equipment at Stomping Ground Playground in Stomp Road.

It marks the completion of the first stage in Burnham Parish Council’s ongoing parks and playgrounds regeneration project, which aims to revitalise play areas around the village.

The project was mainly funded through grants and deputy parish clerk Tabish Wazir said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our funders so far; Burnham Health Promotion Trust, who also provided funds to service the outdoor gym in Burnham Park, and Heart of Bucks, whose generous donation allowed us to carry out even more improvements at Stomping Ground playground.”

The parish council has also been successful in a bid for funding through Tesco’s Bags of Help award scheme, but needs residents’ help to get the maximum amount available.

Mr Wazir added: “If Burnham receives the most votes by Christmas then we will be awarded £4,000 to spend on improving the play areas.”