Money donated for new Burnham Community Association minibus

Hundreds of pounds has been handed over to Burnham Community Association (BCA) as it looks to replace its aging minibus.

The Burnham Village Store, in High Street, has been collecting money for several weeks and handed over £900 to the BCA on Wednesday, November 15.

The bus is mainly used to help the older members of the community attend the Monday Club, and the Movers and Shakers club at BCA.

It is also used to help other groups like the Women’s Guild for outings during the day, evenings and weekends.

BCA director Paula Wittels said: “The service is provided by our wonderful team of volunteer drivers and we also have a helper on board to help the passengers on and off the bus.

“We have a great coordinator who takes the bookings and makes sure the drivers and helpers are available.

“We are always looking for more drivers and helpers.”

Burnham Village Store also donated money to The Well@Lent Rise and Burnham Lions Club.

To book, volunteer or for more information email info@burnhamcommunityassociation.org.