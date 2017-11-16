Firefighters called after car tips on side swerving to avoid deer

Firefighters rescued a woman from her car in Dropmore Road this morning (Thursday) after she swerved to avoid a deer, tipping her car on its side.

Two crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene at 6.30am to find the car up against a tree.

They sawed open the car’s roof and helped the driver out before she was attended to by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Firefighters said the driver, who had no passengers in the car, suffered minor injuries.

The deer was not harmed.