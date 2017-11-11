Burnham Beeches runnners brave rain for annual race

The early morning rain didn't damped the spirits of runners as more than 260 turned out for the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches annual race.

The 10 and 5k routes took in a picturesque autumnal route around Burnham Beeches on Saturday, November 4.

Despite the muddy conditions with standing water is some places John Regan who was first man across the line in the 10k with a time of 39:02s.

For the women – Claire Pusey of local club Burnham Joggers lead home the 10k field finishing in 44:43s.

In the 5k race, Ian Gutteridge and Vicky Childs were first across the line in 19:27s and 27:10s respectively.

Rotary Club president Mike Holehouse said: “A big thank you to all the runners for taking part and helping us support many local charities.

“We will be back again next year so remember to make a note in your diaries.

“Our thanks go to all the volunteers who turned out on a wet day to help make the event a success.”

The proceeds from the event will go to Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve and other local charities.