Burnham students take part in Young Scientist of the Year competition

Talented students showed off their scientific knowledge at the Lonza Biologics’ Scientist of the Year Competition.

Finalists from Burnham Grammar School, Langley Academy and The Westgate School took part in the annual competition to win the title of Junior or Senior Scientist of the Year at the Lonza facility in Bath Road.

Topics ranging from the immune system to bacterial resistance and biomedical technology were covered.

Jon Cook, head of analytical services at Lonza, who acted as head judge for the event, said: “The scientific standard of all the presentations was exceptionally high, and the students should be very proud of their achievements.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the student’s enthusiasm and passion on such a diverse range of subjects.

“It would be great to think that some of these students may one day be part of Lonza’s growing pool of talent.”

Winners were given a trophy and an Amazon voucher, while finalists were awarded framed certificates to mark their achievement in the competition.

The event took place on Thursday, October 12.