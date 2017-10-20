South Bucks District Council unveils new leader

A Burnham councillor has been named the new leader of South Bucks District Council (SBDC).

At a special meeting of the full council last night (Thursday) Cllr Nick Naylor (Con, Burnham Church and Beeches) was chosen to fill the vacant hot seat.

Cllr Naylor was deputy leader before the shock resignation of previous leader Cllr Ralph Bagge (Con, Stoke Poges) in September for ‘personal reasons’.

In a statement, Cllr Naylor said: “This is an exceptionally busy time for the council, and like many other local authorities we are facing financial pressures, dealing with homeless issues and highly sensitive planning matters.

“With the support of my new cabinet, council members and senior management, I have every faith we can continue to provide our residents with the high standards and quality services they deserve, and expect."

Cllr Naylor was first elected to SBDC in 2011, originally representing the Burnham Lent Rise ward until boundary changes came into effect in 2015.

He is also a previous portfolio holder for Sustainable Development, as well as a member of the Bucks Planning Group, Colne Valley Community Interest Company and Heathrow Airport Consultative Committee.