Burnham Lions raise awareness on World Sight Day

A lion walked the length of High Street on Thursday to raise awareness of blindness and visual impairment.

Burnham Lions Club chairman Phillip Whittiker donned the lion suit, complete with dark glasses and cane, while parish council chairman Judith Foster wore a blindfold as part of World Sight Day (WSD).

They were escorted by Lions Club members Iain Pudney and John Edwards.

WSD is an annual event organised by The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

Phillip said: “We just wanted to highlight what a lot of people go through on a daily basis.

“It’s an enormous issue I think goes under the radar.

“So if it triggers some sort of thought or helpful awareness on the issue then that’s all that matters.”