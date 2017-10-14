New Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow councillor 'delighted' by by-election victory

The new South Bucks District Councillor (SBDC) for the Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow ward has described his delight at being elected.

The Conservatives held onto their seat in the by-election with a convincing margin despite a low turnout of 18.28 per cent.

The district council seat became available after previous councillor Alan Samson passed away in July.

Conservative candidate Matthew Bezzant won 699 of the 1,062 votes cast.

Labour candidate Anne Collins finished in second position, followed by the Liberal Democrats candidate Carol Linton and Zoe Hatch from the Greens.

Matthew said: “I’m delighted to have been elected.

“I believe that this shows that people are happy with the overall direction that this country is heading in and also shows a desire to have younger representation on SBDC.

“I worked incredibly hard on the campaign and interacted with a large number of residents on the doorsteps.

“My intention is to continue that as a councillor, being visible and engaged across the ward, and being easily contactable via traditional means as well as via email and social media.”