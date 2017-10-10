Safe Place scheme launches for vulnerable people in Burnham

A new scheme has launched aimed at giving vulnerable people a short term safe place in Burnham if they need help or support.

The Safe Place scheme encourages shops, businesses and public buildings to display a Safe Place sticker in their window.

If a vulnerable person seeks help, members of staff are expected to make a phone call if necessary and provide a temporary safe haven, reassure the person and keep them safe until help arrives.

Bucks County Council Community links officer Jacqueline Austin-Lavery said: “We had about 20 people turn up at the launch and about half a dozen business have signed up already.

“I think its important people know there are places where they can go and have a chat and get help if needed.”

If you would like to sign up your business or apply for a Safe Place member card call the Community Safety Team on 01494 586535 or email communitysafety@southbucks.gov.uk.