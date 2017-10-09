Conservatives hold Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow seat in by-election

The Conservatives have held onto their seat in the by-election for the Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow ward by a convincing margin despite a low turnout.

The South Bucks District Council seat became available after previous councillor Alan Samson passed away in July.

Conservative candidate Matthew Bezzant won 699 of the 1,062 votes cast – an 18.28 per cent turnout.

Labour candidate Anne Collins came is second, followed by Lib Dem candidate Carol Linton and Zoe Hatch from the Green Party.

The by-election took place on Thursday.