Conservatives hold Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow seat in by-election

01:00PM, Monday 09 October 2017
The Conservatives have held onto their seat in the by-election for the Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow ward by a convincing margin despite a low turnout.
The South Bucks District Council seat became available after previous councillor Alan Samson passed away in July.
Conservative candidate Matthew Bezzant won 699 of the 1,062 votes cast – an 18.28 per cent turnout.
Labour candidate Anne Collins came is second, followed by Lib Dem candidate Carol Linton and Zoe Hatch from the Green Party.
The by-election took place on Thursday.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A police scene watch has been set up in Kidwells Park this morning after a 17-year-old boy was ‘seriously assaulted’.
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.