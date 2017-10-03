MP Dominic Grieve opens new look Post Office in Burnham

MP Dominic Grieve cut a ribbon to mark the significant changes and improvements made to the Post Office in Burnham’s Eastfield Road on Friday.

The branch was closed for a month while work was carried out to the Post Office and the retail side of the store which is now open for longer hours.

Mr Grieve, whose Beaconsfield constituency includes Burnham, said: “The whole store and Post Office look modern, bright, professional and welcoming.

“This branch is well placed to meet the needs of the growing residential community with extra services and longer opening hours.”

Postmaster Mukesh Patel has operated the Lent Rise branch since 2002.

He said: “Customers are delighted with all the improvements – there has been nothing but positive feedback.

“The Post Office and shop really are the centre of the community and we can meet so many of the community’s needs, including providing banking services for all of the major banks.”

The Post Office is open for an extra 11 hours a week with earlier opening times and opening on Saturday afternoons.