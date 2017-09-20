Pub fete raises thousands for St Peter's Church ‘mission in ministry’ work

Thousands of pounds have been raised so that a church in Burnham can continue its ‘mission in ministry’ work.

St Peter’s Church held its annual fete at the Garibaldi pub in High Street on Saturday.

More than 200 attendees helped raise £2,300.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of games, stalls, food and entertainment including a raffle with most of the prizes donated from businesses in the High Street.

Vicar Bill Jackson said: “It went very well, the weather was great.

“The money will go towards the running of the church and support our mission in ministry work.

“Which involves working with other charitable organisations, community groups and emergency appeals like the stuff we did for Syria recently.”

Jenny Dobson has organised the event for about 16 years.

She said: “I just want to say a big thanks to the pub, we’re very grateful.”