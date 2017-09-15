Burnham Business Association at a 'crisis moment'

The chairman of Burnham Business Association (BBA) has sent an urgent letter to all of the businesses in the High Street raising concerns that it may have to fold due to its falling membership.

Closing the BBA could have a knock-on effect for the Christmas lights in the village and the December Christmas fair.

In her letter chairman Josephine Sommer says the BBA is still paying off the outstanding debt for last year’s Christmas lights – currently £1,650 – and there are no funds to meet the £3,500 cost of putting up and removing the Christmas lights in 2017.

She adds: “Christmas in Burnham without Christ-mas lights and the December fair is unthinkable.

“This is a crisis moment, not only because of the potential absence of the Christmas lights and the fair but the future viability of High Street trading.

“If the BBA has to close down through lack of support and money, Burnham will be the poorer for it.”

The Christmas fair is run in partnership with the Lions Club of Burnham.

Club secretary Stephen Spencer said: “It would have a slight affect if the BBA closed down but we get our funding from various sources so this year’s and next would go ahead.

“We might have to trim down a little bit, but we’ve got no plans to stop.”