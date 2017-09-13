15-year-old boy stabbed in alleyway near Burnham park

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an alleyway near St Peter’s Park, Burnham.

Police were called to the scene at 2.30pm on Sunday.

The police do not believe it was a random attack but no arrests have yet been made.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service confirmed: “We received a 999 call from a member of the public at 2.29pm on Sunday reporting an assault that had left the victim with injuries to both legs.

“We sent a rapid response vehicle, a paramedic team leader and an ambulance to the scene.

“The injuries to the patient were not life threatening.”

The teenager was taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111.