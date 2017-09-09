South Bucks District Councillor leaves behind 'remarkable legacy'

A South Bucks District Councillor who was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles for his services to the community leaves behind a ‘remarkable legacy’ after he died on Sunday evening.

Councillor Alan Walters, 71, had represented Beaconsfield on South Bucks District Council (SBDC) since December 2001.

Committed to community service, he was a great supporter of the Padstones charity, which aims to help homeless young people, and he chaired the successful fundraising committee behind the development of Beaconsfield’s new Girl Guide hut.

Alan was also elected to Beaconsfield Town Council in May 1999, representing the town as Mayor from 2004-5. He served on the town council until 2015 and was elected to represent Beaconsfield on Bucks County Council in May this year.

Leader of SBDC Ralph Bagge (Con, Stoke Poges and Wexham) said: “Alan was first and foremost a family man, and our thoughts are with his loved ones. But his community work was extremely close to his heart and he leaves a remarkable legacy to his beloved Beaconsfield and the wider community.”

Alan leaves his wife, Sharon, with whom he had two daughters, and two sons from a previous marriage.