CCTV released in attempt to catch fly-tipper

04:25PM, Tuesday 05 September 2017
The Waste Disposal Team at Bucks County Council is appealing for help to identify a fly-tipper who dumped household waste.
Blurry CCTV images show a male throwing the rubbish from a car while a female watches near the tip in Allerds Road, near Burnham, in June.
The vehicle involved is a Ford EcoSport, with a spare wheel missing from the rear door.
An exact date and time for the incident has not been provided, but the Advertiser has contacted Bucks County Council for more information.
Anyone with information about the individual or the vehicle concerned is urged to contact waste enforcement officer David Rounding on 07793 721911.
