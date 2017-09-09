Gardeners do battle in competition between care homes

Talented gardeners at a care home in Coulson Way battled it out in an inter-home gardening competition on Wednesday, August 30.

Lent Rise House hosted the third annual Freemantle in Bloom event that saw several care homes managed by The Freemantle Trust compete in categories including best hanging baskets and best vegetable garden.

It was set up to recognise the importance of the natural habitat and brings together residents, tenants, families and employees with a shared passion for horticulture.

The home provides specialist nursing care for older people, including those living with dementia.

Winners were presented with a certificate and a trophy in front of about 70 guests and help was provided on the day by friends and family of past and present residents.

After the presentation guests could enjoy an English country garden-themed party.

Activity coordinators Amanada Goodenough and Valerie Critchlow helped organise the event.

Valerie said: “The residents at Lent Rise were very pleased to win the best hanging baskets category as they had made their own compost.”