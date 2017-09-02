New dog recreation area proposed for site near Burnham

Dog owners may soon be able to give their pets a break from the hustle and bustle of village life with a trip to a new dog recreation area.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has submitted a planning application to South Bucks District Council for a site in Huntercombe Lane South.

If approved the development will include dog training facilities, outbuilding, fencing and associated works.

An SBC spokesman said: “Slough is a town of dog lovers.

“The council has recently submitted a planning application which is awaiting approval, for the construction of a dog recreation area in Burnham. The area will include a series of agility stations and will provide a place where owners can take their dogs for exercise.

“We are proposing a secure site that can also be safely used by dogs that have either poor recall or behavioural issues.

“We hope to be granted planning permission so we can create a new facility that will benefit dog owners in both Slough and South Bucks.”