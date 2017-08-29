Barbecue helps raise funds and awareness for domestic abuse charity

Staff and volunteers from a domestic abuse charity made the most of the sun with a barbecue to help raise funds and awareness on Sunday.

TheYe Olde Swan in Burnham High Street hosted a stall by The Dash Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse.

As well as a barbecue and tombola, staff took the time to chat to people in the pub about their work.

Risk assessor Sharon Crawley said: “It’s really about raising awareness for any potential victims.”

The charity has three refuges with up to 15 beds and supports over 150 people through outreach programs and other services.

Hansa Patel, from the charity, added: “A lot of what we do is about empowering victims because sadly a lot of them end up back in the abusive relationship.

“We’ve lost a lot of funding recently, with housing and legal aid, it’s a massive challenge.”