Burnham boss Shone refusing to dwell on poor start ahead of FA Cup clash

Burnham FC boss Paul Shone has said there are ‘plenty more games to play’ after watching his side lose their second successive league game on Monday.

The Blues went down 1-0 to Reading City in the Hellenic Premier Division at the Rivermoor Stadium, two days after they were beaten 3-0 at home by Fairford Town.

This has left Shone’s side second from bottom – above Windsor on goal difference – who they play in their next league game on Tuesday.

Despite the defeats, the Burnham boss is refusing to dwell on the season openers.

“The first half [against Fairford] we were good and made a couple of half chances, and maybe the result could have been different,” Shone said.

“On the chance conversion rate, they probably deserved the victory.

“Reading City away was never going to be easy, and again we dominated large parts of the game but didn’t really create anything to shout home about, and they took their chance.

“You always want to get off to a good start but we have got probably 36 games to go. The season is not going to be won and lost in the opening two games.

“There is plenty more games to play for – we will regroup and go again.”

He added: “Pre-season was good, but when you are playing for points, that is the main thing now.

“We passed the ball really well, we kept possession really well in both games, it is just that final third.

“Once we get one and get off to a first win, then it will take care of itself.”

Next up for the Blues is Tring Athletic in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday at The Gore.

For Shone, this provides the perfect opportunity to kick start a memorable cup run in England’s oldest competition.

“It is great to be in it – it gives us publicity and if you can nick a few rounds and pull a big team like we did last year then it will be fantastic,” Shone said.

“We want to be in the cups for as long as possible.

“We are full strength and again it will be a tough game. They will come full of confidence.

“They are a new side put together – a totally new outfit. We have done our homework and had them watched and that is all we can do.

“If we play to the potential then it will be a great game on Saturday.”

While The Blues are focusing on the visit from their Hertfordshire rivals at the weekend, a date with Windsor looms with both sides yet to score a goal.

However Shone insists that the mindset of his players will not change ahead of the clash with The Royalists.

“We do not underestimate anybody – it is a local derby, but we will get Tring out the way and then look to [Windsor],” he said.

“Yes we have had a poor opening two games, but nothing changes in the mindset of what we want to try and achieve.”