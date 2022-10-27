Paley Street pub set for rejuvenation

The site of a former gastropub in Paley Street could soon be brought back to life after a planning application was submitted to the council.

The Royal Oak, once home to a Michelin Star, has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

However the site, which played host to a lunch between then-Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018, could be opening as a new inn and restaurant in the near future.

A planning application has been submitted to the Royal Borough for ‘redevelopment of the site to include single storey extensions’, as well as a new roof, canopy and toilet facilities on the first floor.

A total of 33 parking spaces for both staff and visitors are included in the plans.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of site owners, The Paley Street Restaurant Limited, said: “The current building does not meet the needs of a modern, inclusive public establishment and without significant investment it is likely to stand idle and contribute nothing to local life.

“The key goals for the design have been to retain the historic core and remove all the latter additions that detract from the main building in order to create a new building which can support a successful and sustainable business, offering customers the best possible experience, and which is also appropriate development in the greenbelt.”

Even if planning permission is granted, the new venue will still be required to submit a licensing application in order to serve alcohol on site.