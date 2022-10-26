Mixed response over Holyport film studio plans

Developers behind a planned film and TV studio complex in Holyport have answered queries from concerned residents surrounding additional noise and more vehicle movements.

Oxford-based firm Greystoke Land wants to build the complex at Stroud Road Farm in Gays Lane, dubbing the scheme ‘Holyport Studios’.

The 60,000sqm premises would cover 43 hectares of land and contain soundstage and production spaces, offices and car parking on the greenbelt, as well as a 16.9-hectare nature park.

The plans were met with backlash from ward councillor David Coppinger in last week’s Advertiser, who was worried about the size of the proposals and the impact on countryside views.

A planning application has not yet been submitted by Greystoke Land, but online and in-person consultation events were held last week to gauge reaction to the scheme.

Residents asked questions about why the development is planned on greenbelt land; how many traffic movements are proposed and an increase in noise should the project go ahead.

On the issue of greenbelt, Greystoke said that the supply of space suitable for large-scale productions is ‘exhausted’, with existing industrial warehouses deemed ‘unsuitable’ for conversion.

“Site suitability has been assessed in the borough in terms of availability of the land, environmental designations, flood zones and access to power. This search has revealed that suitable land falls only within the greenbelt,” they added.

Developers claim that the development is forecast to generate around 300 to 350 traffic movements in peak hours, with junction modelling and research undertaken to test the capacity of nearby roads and junctions.

“The results conclude that all junctions modelled have capacity to accommodate the additional trips from the development,” Greystoke said, adding a new roundabout is also proposed.

The Royal Borough and South Bucks is being targeted for a number of film and TV studio schemes, with another planned in nearby Marlow just off the A404.

Developers say the South East faces an ‘acute shortage’ of suitable studio space to meet demand and the borough is a viable spot due to it being located within the ‘West London cluster’ of studios, which include Bray and Pinewood.

Greystoke are also planning to divert two pathways to the south and create a new path to the north, adding there will be ‘activity 24/7’ at the site when questioned on potential noise levels during the consultation.

Bray’s other Conservative ward councillor, Leo Walters, has remained tight-lipped on the proposals but said in a statement he must see the planning application in more detail before making a decision.

Cllr Coppinger – who is a voting member of the Maidenhead planning panel – has said he will exclude himself from the vote having already pre-determined the scheme.

“Residents will know that for years I have been a strong supporter of the greenbelt but I must see the application, know the facts [and] read the officer’s report before coming to a conclusion on its merits or demerits,” Cllr Walters said.

“Over the years in the parish of Bray there have been many applications to build on the greenbelt. In Holyport alone [many] have either been refused or dismissed on appeal.

“Because of these decisions and others, all of us that live in the parish and visitors alike can enjoy the countryside that surrounds us.”

Developers plan to submit an outline planning application for Holyport Studios in November, adding that subject to the planning process, work could start within 18 months.

For more information, visit www.holyportstudios.co.uk