Fi:Fest to return with 'biggest' festival to date

A music festival in Fifield has announced dates for its return to the village next year – and early bird tickets are on sale now.

Fi.Fest will take place in Forest Green Road on Saturday, July 8, 2023 for a celebration of live music and entertainment.

The festival is now in its fifth year and organisers say this will be ‘the biggest yet’ as chart topping acts take to the main stage. There will also be a dedicated kidszone and a host of food and drink refreshments.

Details on what’s new for 2023 are to be announced later this month as well as the release of some of the festival line-up.

A spokeswoman for Fi:Fest said: “We are really excited about 2023 – it’s our biggest line-up to date and we know that people will really enjoy an incredible day of music, fun and feasting.

“There’s always an electric atmosphere at Fi.Fest and it’s amazing to see the festival get bigger and bigger each year as friends and families come together to party.”

Early bird tickets are on sale now, with adult day tickets priced at £30; under 16’s £15, and under 3’s going free.

Purchase tickets online at www.fifest.co.uk