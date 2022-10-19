Fears that planned Holyport film studio will be like 'small town'

Developers are eyeing a piece of Holyport greenbelt land for a new 60,000sqm film studio, but opposers are worried the plans will be the equivalent of a ‘small town’ and cause traffic chaos.

Oxford-based firm Greystoke Land has brought forward its proposals for Gays Lane, just off Forest Green Road, calling the scheme ‘Holyport Studios’.

Plans include a state-of-the-art film and TV studio complex covering just over 43 hectares of land, containing soundstage and production spaces, offices and car parking.

Developers are also looking to build a 16.9-hectare nature park to the east of Gays Lane, which they say will be open to the public all year round.

But the plans have been met with backlash by residents and a senior Bray councillor, who believe the scheme is inappropriate development on the greenbelt.

They are also worried about the increase in traffic and pollution in Forest Green Road, which is a B road, and have asked why the complex needs to be built so close to the existing Bray Studios.

A planning application has not yet been submitted for Holyport Studios.

Councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said the development is ‘just wrong’ and will ruin countryside views for walkers and cyclists who use Gays Lane.

He added that a number of previous applications have been rejected for this plot of land, most recently a shooting range for Maidenhead Target Shooting Club.

“This is not a Bray Studios – that has four or five sound stages, this one has 15,” Cllr Coppinger said.

“We have previously turned down a number of applications in that area, now we have got something which is the size of a small town.

“It is not what the residents of Holyport came here for or want. I would love them [the developers] to find another location which is more suitable. I am not against them – it is just in the wrong place.

“We have got Bray Studios, Pinewood Studios and another one [planned] close to Marlow – how many film studios has this area got capacity for?”

Cllr Coppinger feared that traffic would make nearby roads ‘totally unusable’ and clog up quiet villages including Holyport, Bray and Fifield.

He added that the promise of a nature park was not sufficient as ‘we have got a nature park called the greenbelt’.

“Most people I know love this area because of the ability to go on walks in the open countryside,” Cllr Coppinger said. “That disappears if this happens – we have effectively got a city next to us.”

In response to thousands of new homes being planned on green space at Maidenhead Golf Club, he added the town ‘needs family homes’ close to the centre.

“I do really sympathise with the people who are fighting for it but if they can find me a better place, I will listen,” Cllr Coppinger said.

Ward colleague Cllr Leo Walters said he would be keeping an open mind about the application, while Bray Parish Council confirmed it would not be commenting until the plans are submitted.

Greystoke Land says the plans will create thousands of new jobs, help to meet an ‘undersupply of studio space’ in the UK and offer training and apprenticeship programmes.

It added the nature park will offer biodiversity benefits with the buildings taking on a net-zero carbon design to meet climate targets.

Developers will be holding a series of consultation events to garner views on its plans, including an online webinar which took place yesterday (Wednesday).

A drop-in session for residents to ask questions will also run on Saturday from 1pm-4pm at Braywood Memorial Hall in Fifield Road.

A spokesman for Greystoke Land added: “We are not planning to release any further information ahead of the public consultation this weekend, when we look forward to meeting residents, councillors and other stakeholders to discuss the proposals and hear their views.”

Anyone wishing to attend the session should email alice@spbroadway.com to register. For more details on the plans, visit www.holyportstudios.co.uk