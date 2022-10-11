Firefighters tackle small kitchen fire in Bray

05:21PM, Tuesday 11 October 2022
Firefighters attended the scene of a small kitchen fire in Bray High Street last night (Monday).
Crews received reports of the fire at 7.36pm, with two teams from Maidenhead and one from Windsor, sent to the scene.
Equipped with breathing apparatus, hose reel and a fire blanket, firefighters extinguished the fire safely.
They were at the scene for about one hour and 55 minutes.
