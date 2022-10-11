SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters tackle small kitchen fire in Bray

    05:21PM, Tuesday 11 October 2022

    Firefighters attended the scene of a small kitchen fire in Bray High Street last night (Monday). 

    Crews received reports of the fire at 7.36pm, with two teams from Maidenhead and one from Windsor, sent to the scene.

    Equipped with breathing apparatus, hose reel and a fire blanket, firefighters extinguished the fire safely. 

    They were at the scene for about one hour and 55 minutes.

    Bray Holyport Fifield

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved