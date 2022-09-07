Lazy cat scores own 'Tiser photoshoot for Top Pet

A lazy cat has scored himself his very own photoshoot with the ‘Tiser photographer after snatching first prize in its pet photo competition.

Nacho, who belongs to a family in Holyport, clawed the top spot away from fierce competition this year in the Advertiser’s Top Pet competition 2022.

Of the 47 pets entered, Nacho polled first with 12 per cent of the vote, ahead of two pooches, Amber and Coco.

The prize for the winner was a photoshoot plus a framed 8" by 10" photograph.

Mum Rebecca de Jager entered Nacho as a surprise for her two sons, Hugo, nine, and Louis, six.

Last week, the boys got to pose with Nacho as he blithely stretched out in a patch of sun on his windowsill.