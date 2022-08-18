Popular Bray restaurant marks 15th anniversary with party

A celebration evening was held at a popular Italian restaurant in Bray to mark the venue’s 15th anniversary in the village.

Caldesi in Campagna, based in Old Mill Lane, has been a staple of the Bray hospitality scene and is owned by veteran chef Giancarlo Caldesi, 70.

On Thursday, Giancarlo and his wife Katie hosted a ‘Ferragosto’ party at the restaurant.

‘Ferragosto’ is an Italian celebration of summer held in mid-August, with guests dressing in white and enjoying feasts.

Customers old and new attended the evening on August 11 to mark the business’ impressive 15-year stint in the village, which is home to a number of prestigious food and drink venues.

Katie presented Giancarlo with a wooden plaque celebrating 15 years and long-standing head chef Gregorio Piazza was also recognised on the night.

The menu was designed around the Caldesi book ‘The Amalfi Coast - A Collection of Italian Recipes’ that has just been re-released by publishers Hardie Grant.

Guests were told to imagine they were dining on the renowned southern Italian coastline, celebrated worldwide for its landscape and heritage.

Dishes included deep-fried mozzarella parcels, truffled rice balls, lobster ravioli, stuffed courgette flowers and calamari.

Giancarlo told the Advertiser that the evening was a ‘great success’ and sold out in a record three hours, with regulars keen to mark the occasion.

“The evening was amazing with everybody dressed in white,” he said.

“We were full up and everyone was really happy with the food.

“It feels like I started here almost yesterday, really.

“It is magical – the regulars have accepted me.

“I love what I do, I am passionate about my restaurants and the people coming in.”

Giancarlo added that his secret to remaining in Bray for so long was ‘acceptance of what you are and the environment around you’.

Caldesi in Campagna has a sister restaurant in Marylebone, London, as well as a number of cookery schools across the UK, including in Bray, where budding chefs can ‘learn to cook like a true Italian’.

Visit www.caldesi.com for more information.