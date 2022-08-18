Two major water companies lambasted for long-term leaks during drought

Two water companies serving the area have come under fire for long delays in fixing water leaks – despite the long drought and the impending hosepipe ban.

Zoe Le Carpentier, using the popular Twitter account of her dog, Mr Pelucchi, contacted South East Water about a month-long leak at Springfield Park, Holyport.

She complained the pavement was now extremely slippery with algae and grime while water was bubbling up into a new roadside pond.

The leak was one of three on the street, two of which had been going on for the past month, South East Water were told.

“Your Technical Team have been aware of the leak since June 24. The pavement is now dangerous for residents,” the account tweeted.

On its interactive map, South East Water said it was aware of the leak and contractors had been instructed to carry out work ‘as soon as possible’.

Replying on Twitter, South East Water said on Monday, August 8, that the company was ‘due to re-attend the site as soon as possible’.

On August 10, the firm added it was reacting to and repairing leaks and bursts as quickly possible, prioritising them according to severity’.

“During this recent period of hot weather, we’ve seen a 50 per cent increase in leaks and burst pipes across our supply area caused by ground movement due to the lack of rainfall and drying of the soil,” South East Water said.

But it was not until Monday, August 15, that the leak was finally repaired.

A spokesman for South East Water said: “We’re really sorry to anyone who was impacted by a leaking pipe in Springfield Park.

“The repair of all leaks and burst water pipes are being prioritised based on the impact to customers and the amount of water that is being wasted.

“We work with the highways authorities and other utilities to try and minimise disruption and congestion which roadworks can cause while repairs are being carried out.

“We’re increasing the resources available to tackle leaks and are expanding our leakage team by 20 per cent.”

Thames Water, which serves parts of Berkshire and South Bucks including Slough and Bourne End, has also been criticised for its response to leaks following news of its hosepipe ban.

Some leaks have been going on for a while, including one on Hedsor Road.

“I noticed this water leak more than a month ago,” said resident Brian Murphy.

There are also reports of a leak on Walnut Tree Close, Bourne End, that is ‘taking slightly longer’ to repair due to ‘the complexity of the leak’.

A Thames Water spokesperson said:

“We can confirm our engineers are on the ground in the Bourne End area repairing leaking pipes. We received reports on Monday regarding a burst water pipe at Bridgestone Drive. Our team have since made repairs and the road should be opened soon.”

“A temporary road closure and diversion is in place in the Flackwell Heath area, specifically Green Dragon Lane, as our engineers work hard to fix a collapsed waste main.

“The team are working hard to complete the work quickly and estimate the road will re-open by the end of August.

“We are not conducting work on Blind Lane but appreciate there could be congestion in the area due to the road diversion. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes.”

“We can also confirm that our engineers have been working hard to fix a water leak at Walnut Tree Close.

“Our team attended within 24 hours of the leak being reported and traced it back to a nearby property. Due to the complexity of the leak it is taking slightly longer to complete the repair and we’d like to thanks residents for their patience.”