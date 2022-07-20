Oakley Green 'frustrated' that 40mph road speed limit won't be changed

A community association has been left ‘frustrated’ and ‘disgusted’ after an ongoing proposal to drop the speed limit on Oakley Green Road has been vetoed.

Oakley Green, Fifield & District Community Association (OGAFCA) is among those who have been looking to get a speed limit change from 40mph to 30mph.

In March last year, OGAFCA was left ‘disappointed’ with Thames Valley Police after being told traffic enforcement in the area was not a priority. The police objected to a speed limit reduction.

They said that reducing speed limits may have ‘unintended consequences’ such as unsafe overtaking and ‘enforcement will never be a substitute for engineering measures’ that discourage speeding.

At the time, ward councillor David Coppinger highlighted that without police agreement to enforce, there was ‘no point’ in changing the limit.

In February, OGAFCA members and Cllr Coppinger had a meeting with Tim Golabek, the borough’s service lead for transport and infrastructure, to discuss the matter.

The group has now received a response from Mr Golabek saying the outcome of investigations ‘support keeping the current 40mph limit.’

The position of Thames Valley Police ‘remains unchanged,’ he added.

“The benefit of a reduction in speed limit is likely to be limited,” he wrote, adding that, in other areas with unenforced changes, the result has been a reduction in average speed of only a couple of miles an hour.

But OGAFCA remain unsatisfied. Its chair, Barbara Frame, said: “We’re disgusted. We feel we have a very good case. Outside the school [Braywood C of E First], four-year-old children are getting out of cars.

“[The Borough] keep saying they want mothers to walk their children to school – there are a few that do and I fear for them, frankly.

“The footways are really narrow – in some places, non-existent. If the council have a policy of increasing walking and cycling, it should be easier.

“It’s all very frustrating.”

OGAFCA is still registering for community speedwatch on the road and is also planning a lorry watch, to deal with the number of HGVs which are ignoring the 7.5 tonne weight restrictions.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police delivers targeted enforcement, engagement and education on speeding, providing a deterrent designed to make roads safer.

“We target our resources with a consistent approach towards areas of high risk and harm.

“When setting local speed limits, several factors need to be taken into consideration as set out in guidance from the Department for Transport.

“After consideration of such factors, we wouldn’t support a change in the speed limit at this time.

“In the past five years, only one collision can be attributed to speed. Additionally, there is a dual use foot and cycle route in place to reduce the risk to vulnerable road users.

“Further, as a diversionary route for the M4, a reduction in the speed limit would require additional traffic calming measures which could impact on its use as a diversionary route.”