Appeal launched to fight for home-building on Holyport greenbelt

An appeal has been launched against a Royal Borough decision not to allow two homes to be built on the greenbelt in Holyport.

The site comprises a plot of grass between the houses known as Glenside/Warden House and Green View.

This is on the corner junction of Holyport Street and Holyport Road, adjacent to The Lodge, a vacant nursing home. It is opposite The Green.

The proposal seeks to build a pair of semi-detached, four-bedroom homes with parking. The site backs onto a larger plot which is home to Mistletoe Cottage, also owned by the applicant and appellant, Neil Burgess.

While the Boruogh was consdiering the application, the proposal fetched more than 30 public objections.

In the end, the council refused the application in March, considering it to be an inappropriate development of the greenbelt.

The Borough felt the ‘the incongruous and unsympathetic massing’ dealt harm to the character of the conservation area and its heritage assets.

“This harm would be exacerbated by the site’s corner location, which increases its visual prominence,” wrote the Borough.

It added that the scale and size of the proposed development does not reflect the scales of the neighbouring properties.

There were also concerns over potential loss of biodiversity, protected species and greenery.

The Borough felt that the current hedgerows made ‘an important contribution’ to the area’s character and that their loss – coupled with ‘the lack of any meaningful replacement planting’ – would have a harmful effect.

These matters are points of disagreement between the Borough and the appellant.

Mr Burgess also contends that the development constitutes ‘limited infilling’, i.e., the development of a site that is between existing buildings.

Building on such areas in the greenbelt is permitted within national planning policy.

The planning inspectorate will be holding a hearing at 10am on July 26 in the council chamber of the Town Hall in St Ives Road, Maidenhead.

Anyone wishing to participate in the hearing virtually should contact planning.Appeals@rbwm.gov.uk as soon as possible.

To see all documents for this application, enter reference 21/03718/FULL into the Borough’s planning portal.