Crowds take to Fi.Fest for day and evening of live tunes

The fields were alive with the sound of rock and pop music on Saturday as Fi.Fest hit the village of Fifield.

The music festival ran through the day and evening on July 9, with famous and familiar faces taking the stage.

Headlining the main stage was English rock band Reef, along with pop rock stars Dodgy and the Hoosiers.

Reef produced a string of top 40 hits in the 1990s, including Naked, Place Your Hands and Come Back Brighter.

The band was joined by guitarist Andy Taylor (Power Station / Duran) to give a memorable end to the show.

Last year was the 25th Anniversary of Dodgy’s bestselling album, Free Peace Sweet – a fan favourite spawning hits such as In A Room, If You’re Thinking Of Me, Found You and Good Enough.

The Hoosiers starred on the stage on Saturday evening, playing singles such as Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A.

Other acts included The Leylines, Queen tribute act Mission to Mercury, 90s tribute band The Brit Pop Boys, Daft, Back to the ‘50s and DJ OneF.

Running alongside the music stage was Fi.Fest’s Kidzone, with rides, free shows, a sand play park and more.

Irwin Sparkes, lead vocalist for the Hoosiers – playing Fi.Fest for the first time – said the event was ‘a joy to attend.’

“We were spoiled rotten with the weather – that makes all the difference,” he said.

“Even if you’re at Glastonbury, if it’s raining cats and dogs, you’re having to convince yourself you’re having a good time.

“The crowd were very glad to be released form their lockdown prison cells. It was fantastic, and in a beautiful location as well.

“There was a lot of love from the crowd and they were determined to have a good time – they weren’t going to let the hot weather batter them.”

The event was well-received in the community, with many taking to social media to praise ‘another brilliant event’.

On the Fi.Fest Facebook page, The Britpop Boys wrote: “Great festival. Big thanks to the crowd who got up in that heat to dance and sing with us. One love.”