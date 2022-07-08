Summerleaze bridge barriers restrict cyclists following speed complaints

Cyclists have expressed disappointment that restrictive barriers have been put in place on a footbridge over the Thames between Bray and Dorney.

Summerleaze bridge is privately owned by company Summerleaze and is a permissive footpath, meaning the public are freely allowed to use it.

Last month, when the bridge reopened after maintenance work, visitors observed that three metal barriers had been added.

Maidenhead cyclist Paul Baker wrote on Twitter that the middle barrier would be ‘particularly difficult to negotiate’ unless users ‘are able-bodied with a ‘normal’ bike’.

Cllr Phil Haseler responded to say that council officers were ‘investigating this issue’ but that the matter is ‘complicated’.

Historic planning and legal agreements needed to be tracked to establish the legal status, he wrote.

This is the second time a permitted path owned by Summerleaze has had barriers installed that restrict access by wheeled vehicles. In March, a narrow barrier on North Town Moor, Maidenhead, attracted criticism from the community.

Windsor, Ascot, Maidenhead Active Travel group said it is ‘disappointed’ in the addition of the barriers on Summerleaze bridge.

On Wednesday, June 15, the group measured the dimensions of the gaps between the barriers and met a family with a cargo bike, who demonstrated how the new barriers prevented them from crossing.

“[The barriers] only have the effect of excluding legitimate users, [such as] families with pushchairs, disabled users and users of non-standard cycles,” said chair-man Martin Richardson.

“Whilst on site for 20 to 30 minutes we observed 10 to 20 people using the bridge and with one exception, all had to lift their cycle to some degree to get through the barrier. [This] in itself excludes those who cannot lift their bike easily.”

A spokesperson for Summerleaze said: “Summerleaze bridge was initially designed as a footbridge and was never intended for mounted cyclists.

“Over the years we have had a number of complaints from pedestrians about cyclists cycling too fast over the bridge and putting them in danger.

“Our initial response was to put some signs on the bridge which were ignored and defaced.

“[Our next response was] to add physical restrictions on the bridge to encourage cyclists to dismount before going over it but these were vandalised and subsequently thrown into the Thames.

“We also put marshals in the area – however they experienced verbal abuse.

“Unfortunately, this lack of understanding and empathy to all users of the bridge has meant that we have had to implement more sturdy restrictions to deter people from cycling on the bridge and to protect pedestrian safety.

“Whilst we appreciate that the general cycling community in the area have been disappointed by these measures, they have had plenty of opportunities to self-police the rules in the interest of all users.

“Since we implemented stricter deterrents, we have had extremely positive feedback from walkers who now feel safer crossing the bridge.

“An option would be to remove the bridge entirely which will be a disappointment to both pedestrians and cyclists and one which we very much hope will not be necessary.”