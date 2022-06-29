Just over a week to go until Fi.Fest 2022

Fi.Fest music festival is set for a day of belters on Saturday, July 9 at Forest Green Road in Fifield.

Headlining the main stage will be English rock band Reef, along with pop rock stars Dodgy and the Hoosiers.

Other acts announced include The Leylines, Queen tribute act ‘Mission to Mercury’, The Brit Pop Boys, Daft, Back to the ‘50s and DJ OneF.

Running alongside the music stage is Fi.Fest’s Kidzone, with rides, free shows, a sand play park and more.

Lee Page is the Fi.Fest organiser and businessman who has been running the event for four years. He said: “As someone who works in the entertainment industry, the last two years throughout the pandemic have been really hard. Being able to host Fi.Fest 2021 last year felt like a dream come true.

“We were blown away by the support from the local community and the popularity of Fi.Fest means we can make it even bigger and better in 2022.”

Tickets for the event are available to buy at www.fifest.co.uk