Strongman contest 'final push' for Holyport playground fund

Members of a Holyport weightlifting gym raised £500 to help restore the play park near Holyport War Memorial Hall earlier this month.

The Red Beard Barbell Club previously dismantled and cleared out the run-down old equipment, saving Holyport Community Trust thousands of pounds.

The club came together again on the same site to take part in a strongman and strongwoman competition in a final effort to generate some more money for new playground equipment.

Eighteen entrants took part in a ‘max out’ event, where competitors shoot for their maximum effort to lift the heaviest weight they can.

There were three different trials, with winners calculated by weight lifted comparative to body weight.

“It was a good laugh, it’s a format I have not seen before in strong man and we’ll definitely be doing it again,” said head coach Charlie Knight.

From entry fees, tap-donations and food sales, the event raised £500 for the playground.

Work on the new playground is expected to begin in August.