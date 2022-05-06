Fifield's second sausage and cider festival set for end of May

The second Sausage N’ Cider on The Farm festival is set to be a banger – with live music from four live bands alongside an array of sausages and ciders.

The festival is back at the Fi.Fest venue in Forest Green Road on Saturday, May 28 after its successful launch in 2021. About 400 people attended last year.

Four live bands will take to the main stage to entertain the crowd for more than eight hours of fun, food and music from midday until 9pm.

The Caversham Butcher, new to the event this year, will be creating and cooking up about 10 different types of sausages to sample especially for the day.

These can be washed down with a choice of more than 15 ciders from the likes of Berkshire-based real-cider maker, Tutts Clump.

Live music will be performed from The Poor Boys Good Time Band with Matt Bond (based in Maidenhead), rock band Captain Howdy, Third Lung, and Smokey Joe & The Bandits.

To keep energy levels high, live DJ sets will be going on throughout the day from vinyl disc jockeys Nothing’s Final Till It’s Vinyl.

Those less keen on sausage or cider will be able to grab fish and chips (or vegan alternative), coffee and ice cream as well as Windsor & Eton Brewery beer, Pimm’s and prosecco across five vendors.

Tables and chairs can be hired in advance for the event, as well as spaces where visitors can setup a gazebo.

After the success of its first year, event organisers wanted to ‘pay tribute to the support that the local community and Maidonians have shown for the event through the pandemic.’

“Restrictions and guidelines meant a different format to other events, but locals really got behind us,” said the Sausage N’ Cider on The Farm team.

This year is ‘set to be a sellout event’ with tickets available now to purchase online at www.sausagencideronthe

farm.com

Prices start at £10 an adult day ticket and children can attend for free.

Full information about the festival, its line-up, entertainment, facilities and security measures can also be found at the website.