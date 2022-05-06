Tickets on sale for Fi.Fest 2022 music festival in Fifield

Tickets are on sale for Fi.Fest’s return on Saturday, July 9 at Stroud Farm – with hit-makers including The Hoosiers and Reef set to feature.

The family-friendly music festival is set to be a weekend of belters that will get everyone up and dancing.

Headlining will be famed English rock band Reef, along with pop rock superstars, Dodgy and The Hoosiers.

Reef have recently been joined by guitarist Andy Taylor (Power Station / Duran Duran) to give a memorable end to the show.

The band produced a string of top 40 hits in the 1990s, including Naked, Place Your Hands and Come Back Brighter.

Last year was the 25th Anniversary of Dodgy’s bestselling album, Free Peace Sweet – a fan favourite spawning hits such as In A Room, If You’re Thinking Of Me, Found You and Good Enough.

The Hoosiers will be making an appearance on Saturday evening, playing singles such as Worried About Ray and Goodbye

Mr A.

There will be bands and acts playing all day with hours of entertainment on offer.

So far, other acts include The Leylines, Queen tribute act Mission to Mercury, The Brit Pop Boys, Daft and Back to the ‘50s.

Running alongside the music stage is Fi.Fest’s Kidzone which will be packed with entertainment, rides, free shows, a sand play park and more.

Baxter the T-Rex will be making an appearance throughout the day.

Fi.Fest will also have a food village with stall holders serving up all kinds of treats.

Co-owner of Smokeys nightclub in Maidenhead, Lee Page, is the Fi.Fest organiser. He has been running the event for four years.

He said: “As someone who works in the entertainment industry, the last two years throughout the pandemic have been really hard.

“Being able to host Fi.Fest 2021 last year felt like a dream come true because we were finally able to bring friends and families together to dance, socialise and party.

“We were blown away by the support from the local community and the popularity of Fi.Fest means we can make it even bigger and better in 2022.”

Fi.Fest will be from noon to 10.30pm on Forest Green Road.

Tickets for the event, which was sold out last year, start at £25 for adult day ticket and £15 for child all day tickets.

More information and tickets are available from www.fifest.co.uk