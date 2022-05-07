Bray Parish Council to discuss 135-home plan for Water Oakley

Plans for 135 homes in Water Oakley are set to be discussed by Bray Parish Council on Monday.

Wates Developments recently submitted the application as an outline, meaning that more applications are to come for different parts of the large development.

It is the first of two applications and will deliver 135 new homes, of which 54 will be classed as affordable.

This is part of a wider plan for 450 homes and a special education school, as well as event space, allotments, orchards, play spaces, a community hub and gardens, and an outdoor gym.

The site will include ‘recreational space around a key veteran oak tree’, allotments, play spaces and landscaped areas.

The current application is for the northern portion of AL21, north of the A308. The second part of the application is expected within the next month and will cover land south of the A308 and north of the Aldi in Dedworth Road.

The application number is 22/00934, land adjacent The Hatch and South of Maidenhead Road and North of Windsor Road, Water Oakley, Windsor.

Bray Parish Council will discuss the application at its planning meeting on Monday at 7.30pm in Braywood Memorial Hall.