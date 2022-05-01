Free pampering for hospice patients by Maidenhead nail salon

Patients at the Thames Hospice have enjoyed some pampering from a Maidenhead nail salon which also raised more than £2,000 for the hospice in a recent fundraiser.

Last month, Becki Hobbs and Jodie Brown of Becki’s Beauty in Headington Road completed a 24-hour Nails Around the Clock challenge.

The gruelling non-stop nail marathon managed to drum up £2,100 for Thames Hospice.

On Wednesday (April 27), Becki and Jodie stopped by to present their fundraising total and also offer manicure treatments for patients as part of their day therapy.

“They have been so incredibly generous – it’s so nice for them to see how their donations support our work,” said Stephanie Peters of Thames Hospice.

Becki said: “It means the world for Jodie and I to see first-hand how the money we have raised supports the work of the Hospice, as well as meet some of the lovely people who the Hospice cares for.

“We [were there] all morning and hoping to add a bit of nail sparkle to as many patients and staff as possible.”

Betty Cheesman has been supported by Thames Hospice since 2020 and had her nails painted in a natural pink colour by Becki.

Betty said: “This is a real treat for me as I never get my nails done. I love being pampered and Becki is a wonderful pamperer. Thames Hospice’s day therapy services are brilliant, I’d be lost without it.”