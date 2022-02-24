Removal of snooker table at Bray Village Hall labelled 'disrespectful'

Concerns have been raised over the loss of a 40-year old snooker club which meets at Bray Village Hall.

The Thursday Club has about a dozen members and convenes weekly for a game of snooker and some drinks at the venue.

But members look set to see their club cease after the village hall committee took a vote to remove the snooker table at a recent meeting.

Clive Capp, who has attended the club for 38 years, said that the group was not consulted on the committee’s decision beforehand, calling it ‘disrespectful’.

Village hall vice chairman Mike Charleton said that the low number of people who attend the Thursday Club does not make it financially viable for the hall, which is a registered charity.

He added that the table was also taking up valuable space in the hall and claimed that members had also been late with hire payments.

But Clive was not satisfied with the committee’s decision and argued that although the club’s membership has reduced to about 12, gaining too many members would restrict the amount of snooker that is played.

“It has not been discussed – without consultation we were not aware that was an issue,” Clive said. “This was set up for the use of the local community and we have used it for the last 40 years.

“You would have thought out of respect for the patronage we have provided that the least they could have done was to consult with us.

“Equally, we have no understanding of what fundraising requirements may be needed at Bray Village Hall, so are unaware of how to assist or contribute.

“The disrespectful and dismissive arrogance that has been afforded to Thursday Club members after 40 years is concerning.”

Clive added that regarding payment of the fees, these are collected by the bar manager who has said that they have not been needed ‘for the time being’.

And on space concerns, he said that the snooker table is often used to place drinks and spreads of food, adding that the club was also not informed of any concerns relating to this.

Mr Charleton said: “The hall is for the use of the local residents of Bray. There is only about half a dozen people who use it anyway, and the others live outside the area.

“We do have a need for that space and we have proved this by the bar being open on a Friday evening and it being a success.

“Because the table is there and it is being used for such a small amount of time, it was felt that we had a vote and it was agreed that we have the table removed.

“We understand that they are upset but the hall is there for the local residents. At the end of the day, unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”

Mr Charelton said that the hall is looking for somewhere to take the snooker table. Phone 01628 627651.