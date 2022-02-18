Bray resident angered by ongoing disruptions on A308

A Windsor Road resident is frustrated with National Highways over continuing disruptions on the A308 due to M4 works.

Stephen Cory was angered to learn that more closures are planned for this weekend, even though works were set to be finished.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between Junctions 6 (Slough-Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead), from 8pm tomorrow (Friday) to 6am Monday.

Stephen received this information in a weekly bulletin from National Highways – formerly Highways England – which is responsible for major A roads and motorways in England.

“The fact that they aren’t able to [tell us] further in advance is in itself laughable,” Stephen said.

“We have been suffering these closures for literally years now.

“I can’t plan my life. If I’m going to be trapped in my home for the weekend, I need to know that.”

The A308 is a common diversion route for M4 traffic when there are closures between the Slough-Windsor and Maidenhead junctions and was agreed with the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead.

Because the closures often take place at night, this means a significant increase in traffic on the A308 during the night time, disrupting Stephen’s sleep.

“In the summer, you want to have a window open but you can’t because the noise is incredible,” said Stephen.

He said that early in December, he was told by callers to his home from National Highways that there would be no more closures after one in February, which has already taken place.

However, later, on further enquiry, he says he learned there would be yet more closures from March 11-13 and 25-27.

He says he was told this was due to ‘unforeseen issues with a joint on the bridge over the Thames.’

“All these closures we have had and they’re still finding reasons to close [the M4]. I’m sick and tired of this,” he said.

In total there have been 118 days of disruptions attributable to M4 closures between junctions 6 and 8/9 since he started recording them in July 2020, he said.

Steve Foxley, the National Highways programme manager for the M4, said: “Overnight and weekend closures on the M4 are essential for completing our work.

“While we endeavour to keep residents and road users informed there are inevitably changes to the construction programme due to weather, emergency repairs, maintenance and other issues beyond our control.

“In this case, extra closures are required due to the complexity of the work needed on the widened Thames Bray structure.

“This work involves the installation of the new bridge expansion joints and drainage channels which require full carriageway closures.”

National Highways added that the construction work for the project is due to be completed this spring.