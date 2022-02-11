Bray residents clash over controversial road speed limit

A parish council has criticised a decision not to slash the speed limit on a ‘very frightening’ road in Bray.

In February last year, the Royal Borough was looking to reduce the speed limit of part of the A308 Windsor Road from 40mph down to 30mph.

However, Bray Parish councillors received an email from the borough a week ago ‘out of the blue’, saying it would remain at 40mph.

“It would appear that no resident group, borough ward councillor and definitely not any Bray parish councillors were

consulted,” said the chair of Bray Parish Council’s transport and highways committee, Brian Millin.

Chair of Holyport Residents’ Association Andrew Cormie also raised concerns, especially given the changes in the recently updated highway code.

“If a pedestrian is at a side road ... they have priority over vehicles turning into [it]. This can increase the number of vehicles pausing on the main road that could then be hit by cars driving at 40mph,” he wrote.

However, not all residents are in agreement.

Some have raised concerns that a reduction to 30mph may adversely affect the air quality of the area or encourage overdevelopment.

Windsor Road resident Martin Campbell said: “I believe lowering the speed could make it easier for planning permission to be granted on areas such as land next to the Thames Hospice, as adding new junctions on a 30mph road is much easier than a 40mph road.”

Cllr Gerry Clark, (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said that speed limits are determined in consultation with police.

“The police said they felt the current speed limit should remain and would formally object to any Traffic Regulation Order to reduce the limit” he said.

“Without their support the likelihood of the scheme being successfully implemented is greatly reduced.

“At this stage we’re looking to meet with the police and other stakeholders to discuss how an agreed scheme can be progressed.”

Bray ward councillor David Coppinger (Con) said that he still very much still supports the move to 30mph and ‘will fight for it’.

Thames Valley Police said: “When setting local speed limits, several factors need to be taken into consideration as set out in guidance from the Department for Transport.

“After consideration of such factors, we wouldn’t support a change in the speed limit at this time.

“In the past five years, only one collision can be attributed to speed. Additionally, there is a dual use foot and cycle route in place to reduce the risk to vulnerable road users.

“Further, as a diversionary route for the M4, a reduction in the speed limit would require additional traffic calming measures which could impact on its use as a diversionary route.”