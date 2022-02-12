Thames Hospice to get £44,000 for nurse training from Rotary

A grant application to upskill several Thames Hospice staff has been approved by Rotary Foundation.

The total value of the project is just under £44,000 and will finance the training of eight health care assistants to become nursing assistants (one rung below a full formal nursing qualification).

There is also a plan to train one senior palliative care nurse to become a prescriber nurse, able to prescribe pain-killing and other palliative drugs during patients’ end-of-life suffering.

The project will take about one full year to complete with initial training then followed by a period of on-the-job experience and evaluation before formal recognition of the higher status.

Towards the end of last year, Thames Hospice thanked all the Rotary Clubs in the Thames Valley in person for their contribution during the capital appeal for the new Thames Hospice building. The money was to pay for the garden benches around the hospice and the outside seating for the Cafe by the Lake.

Derek Smith of the Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge, said: “It has been a pleasure to support the equipping of the new hospice premises and to enrol the support of so many nearby Rotary Clubs.”