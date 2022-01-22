Remember When: Early sucess for Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck

1972: There were calls for a canoeing instructor to receive a bravery award for saving a 12-year-old boy when both of them were swept over at Boulters Weir.

Gil Povey, the Maidenhead Youth Centre Canoe Club assistant instructor, rushed to help Patrick Curley when he got into difficulties in a training session near Ray Mill Island.

Both ended up in the water, but Gil’s swift thinking helped direct the pair to safety.

1977: The hunt was on for volunteers to wear giant papier mache heads to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Former mayoress Eileen Aston was storing the 40 heads – depicting English monarchs from William the Conquerer to George V – at her home in Wraysbury.

They were due to take part in a cavalcade of kings and queens along Maidenhead riverside on June 11.

1977: Cox Green’s new community centre was officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, John Smith.

The ceremony was the climax of an ambitious project started in 1969, when the community association was formed.

It became a joint project, with Berkshire County Council providing money for a youth centre, the community association raising funds for a community centre and church funds being used for a pastoral centre.

1992: After four years out of league netball, the Wessex Junior School ‘A’ team made a triumphant comeback.

The Cox Green girls won all 10 of their games the previous term and sat top of the Maidenhead Netball League.

1997: A tarantula, a variety of snakes, a turtle and five South American iguanas were among the creatures being housed at Berkshire College of Agriculture’s new reptile house.

The unit was set up so students on animal care or veterinary nursing courses could learn how to care for the animals.

1997: Fat Duck owner and head chef Heston Blumenthal received a commemorative Villeroy and Boch plate after the Bray restaurant made it into the AA Best Restaurants guide.

Heston’s business won three rosettes just 15 months after opening for the first time.